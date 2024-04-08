Inside Little Big Town's bonding moments with Taylor Swift: Lip Gloss and Video gaming!

Washington [US], April 8 : At the 2024 CMT Music Awards, the spotlight wasn't just on the performances and the glitzy red carpet looks. Little Big Town, the acclaimed country quartet, took a moment to reminisce about their collaboration with none other than Taylor Swift, revealing some surprising behind-the-scenes moments from their time together, including Swift's unexpected hobby.

The band, known for hits like 'Girl Crush' and 'Pontoon,' reminisced about their long-standing relationship with Swift, particularly highlighting the camaraderie they shared backstage.

Karen Fairchild, one of the band members, shared with E! News' that Swift, despite her global fame, bonded with them in a relatable manner.

"We've known Taylor for a long time," Karen explained, reflecting on their shared history that stretches back to Swift's early career days. "She was asking us what lip glosses we were using and video gaming with the guys."

Fellow bandmates Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook nodded in agreement, affirming the authenticity of their backstage connections with Swift.

Phillip Sweet humorously recounted to E! News', how they ended up with one of Swift's songs, 'Better Man,' on their 2017 album, 'The Breaker.' "I guess mine was the only email address she had," he quipped, shedding light on the serendipitous manner in which the collaboration unfolded.

While Swift transitioned away from her country roots with albums like '1989,' 'Better Man' by Little Big Town emerged as a poignant reminder of her songwriting prowess in the genre. The song even earned Swift a CMA Award in 2017, showcasing her enduring impact on the country music scene.

Swift's decision to include 'Better Man' in the vault tracks for 'Red (Taylor's Version)' in 2021 further solidified its significance in her discography.

Swift herself had expressed excitement about revisiting the song, acknowledging its journey from its origins during the 'Red' era to its resurgence on her re-recorded album.

Although fans didn't witness a collaboration between Little Big Town and Taylor Swift at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, the band's revelations provided a heartwarming glimpse into their shared history and the genuine connections forged amidst the glitz and glamour of the music industry.

As stars dazzled on the red carpet and took to the stage, the story of Swift's surprising backstage hobby added an endearing touch to the evening's festivities.

