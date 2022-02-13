'Inspector Avinash' actor Harjinder Singh: My preference has always been OTT

Mumbai, Feb 13 'Inspector Avinash' actor Harjinder Singh talks about grabbing the opportunity in the series featuring Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela.

Harjinder will be seen sharing screen space with Hooda. He also talks about his interest in exploring the OTT medium.

He says: "I've got a good role, which I'm going to play in the web series 'Inspector Avinash'. I gave the auditions and with God's grace director Neeraj Pathak liked it and I grabbed this opportunity."

'I'm Banni' actor Harjinder did not have a smooth entry into the industry. Coming from a small town of Mukerian, in Punjab, he shifted to Pune to complete his graduation from MIT College, and also started working. From the very beginning, he wanted to do something different and had an inclination towards acting.

"But I had a lot of responsibilities to look after and because of that I couldn't pursue acting early in my life, so I continued doing what I was doing there. And like it is said that an actor has no age. I used to think that whenever I get a chance, I will definitely take up acting. So when I got a chance I took it up. My first break was in 2015. We shot for a film but unfortunately it didn't get completed and we stopped shooting midway due to personal issues," he says.

Harjinder is also keen on exploring both OTT and TV. However, he feels more inclined towards the former.

The difference between both, according to him: "What I understand is that in TV shows, there are specific characters, faces should suit that character etc. And if we talk about OTT, it is a huge platform for everyone. And if someone has talent and is at the right time, at the right place, no one can stop that person from doing well. In every way OTT is way better. My preference has always been OTT. Every character in it comes out well! Even if you're standing there, your character has significance," he adds.

