International Dance Day: Instagram Influencers who made us groove to their moves, Watch videos

Dance influencers on Instagram have been on the rise ever since social media paved way for an open platform to showcase their talent.

Out of innumerable talented influencers on social media, here's a list of some famous dancing celebrities on Instagram who've made the country groove to their moves!

Dancer and choreographer Melvin Lewis has been one of the leading social media influencers in recent years, working with every possible star from Bollywood in his dance videos.

Debuting with Dil Dosti Dance on Channel V, the dancer and choreographer put India on the world map as part of Desi Hoppers, the dance crew who won the World of Dance 2015 Championship in Los Angeles.

Prerna Nepali, an MBA graduate with over 8 years of dance experience, is a professional dancer from Mumbai. Her diligence and her vibrant, unique style have led her to work with Farah Khan, Remo D'Souza, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and more.

Tanya Bhushan is one of the most versatile dancers in the dance community. Specializing in hip-hop and urban, she got trained by herself in hip-hop at the Kings studio and has been a member of 'The Kings' for the past 5 years.

Twin sisters Srashti and Prakrati Kushwaha aka 'The Rush Twins' are not only known for their whacky and enviable dance moves but also for their killer fashion sense as well.

