Ira Khan's husband Nupur Shikhare takes the Bollywood route to cheer her up

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who recently posted a dancing video of herself and mentioned she was not having the 'best day,' received a cute gesture from her husband Nupur Shikare to cheer her up.

The actress on Monday, took to her Instagram account to share a video, showing her dancing joyfully at what looked like a public event.

Along with the caption, Ira wrote, "I'm not having the best day. Anyone have some hype to send my way?"

Soon after she posted the video on Instagram, her husband Nupur shared it on his Instagram Stories and included an adorable photo of the two of them together.

Apart from the picture, he also wrote a few lines from a popular Bollywood song, "Tera dhyaan kidher hai, ye tera hero idher hai," and tagged Ira in the post.

In another story on her Instagram, Ira is seen being pampered by Nupur.

In the adorable picture Nupur can be seen applying nail polish to her hands, smiling widely during their 'date nightt'.

Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3.

Several B-town celebs, including legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan marked their starry presence at the wedding reception.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown. Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had engaged in November last year.

