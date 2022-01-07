Irrfan Khan birthday special, best Bollywood movies that left fans impressed

He may not be with us today but he will always there in our hearts. His versatility and movies show how the great actor he was and he will there always no one could match hi level, he proved that talent and hardwork is the key of success. His name is not only famous in Hindi cinema but he totally took India into World map by his acting skills and he is non other than Irrfan Khan, the king of many hearts. Today on 7th January, Irrfan Khan would be 55 years old, but unfortunately and very sadly the actor is no more with us on April 2020 the actor passed away due to neuroendocrine cancer, and we are still digesting the fact, but today on his special day lets recall the commendable acting skills of the legendary actor with his movies.

1. Piku

One of the most remarkable movie of Irrfan Khan is Piku the movie is so simple yet best. In this movie Irrfan Khan played the role of Taxi driver. The movie stars Irrfan Khan, Amitabh bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles.

2. HindiMedium

Hindi Medium is one of the best movie of Irrfan Khan, he played the role of businessman who tries to get his daughter in a good school at any condition.

3. AngreziMedium

This movie made every one laugh as well as cry, the father daughter duo which is played by Irrfan and Radhika Madan was amazing in the movie. The movie is based on a father who goes to any limits, to get his daughter to a good college.

4. LifeofPi

Life of Pi get Irrfan recognisable in the art world, not only in India but even out of the country. His role Piscine Patel is still one of the most iconic character.

5. PaanSinghTomar

Irrfan won the National Film award for Paan Singh Tomar, the movie is based on biopic of player who once represented India in the Asian Games. This character played by Irrfan is considered as the best ever role of his life.

6. TheLunchbox

This movie really showed how the great actor Hindi cinema got, Irrfan Khan went all over the limits in this movie and this is one of the best role played by Irrfan before Paan Singh Tomar. The movie is based on a boy (Irrfan) who is so lonely and introvert, but falls in love with a lady who makes him a lunch.