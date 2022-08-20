Is Karan Johar worried about Brahmastra’s future at box-office?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' is one of the most awaited films of 2022 and there has been a lot of excitement amongst the audience. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and he recently opened up about the hard work done by the Brahmastra team and the star cast. He also praised director Ayan Mukerji for his dedication as he spent 10 years working on the film.

I am very very excited for Brahmastra. It is a huge endeavour taken on by Ayan. I would say the most hard-working filmmaker that I have ever seen. Brahmastra is so special to us. It’s something, really. What we’re putting out there is hopefully a never been seen spectacle. Ayan has worked tirelessly for seven years on this project and visualised it for 10 years." The filmmaker was quoted as saying to India Today.

He continued, “So this kind of hard work, this kind of passion put in by Ayan, Ranbir, Alia, Amit uncle (Amitabh Bachchan), Nag sir (Nagarjuna), Mouni (Roy), and the entire cast and crew of Brahmastra, I hope that reaps rich dividends because everyone has put their blood sweat and tears into every piece and frame of the magnitude of Brahmastra. I really hope that India and the world really come and watch our film because I can really say this with an assurance that it’s beyond worth it. Yeah, we are all like every day, like big soldiers ready to kind of come on the 9th of September and hopefully with the world liking the film." Brahmastra will release in theatres on September 9 and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.