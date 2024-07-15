Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Vicky Kaushal Responds to Rumours After Ambani Wedding Video

Rumors of Katrina's pregnancy started after her London trip with husband Vicky. They were seen on the streets of London, with Katrina wearing an overcoat, fueling the speculations. Later on, this week during Anant and Radhika Merchant's wedding day Katrina was seen wearing red color velvet saree while Vicky was in black suit. Fans spotted baby bump after which their pregnancy news became talk of town. Vicky Kaushal has now finally responded to the rumours.

During on of the Bad Newz promotional event Vicky was asked if there is any good news on which Vicky, As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations." He added, "Abhi Bad Newz, enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share Karenga (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with the good news, we will definitely share with you)."

Vicky also said that he and Katrina will be spending time together on her birthday as he has been busy promoting movie and she is travelling. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas movie.