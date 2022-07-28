Is marriage the reason behind Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's breakup?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who were long rumoured to be dating each other have reportedly broken up. Although they never made their relationship official, their frequent hangouts, vacations, and social media spoke a lot about their brewing affair. And now a report published in ETimes stated that it was Disha’s urge to get married to Tiger Shroff that made the couple part ways.

A source reportedly stated that as Tiger and Disha have been living together, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress wanted to take the relationship to next level. However, Tiger was reportedly not in a mood to take the plunge. “She expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger's response was a 'No, abhi nahin'. Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship for now,” a friend of the former couple told ETimes. Meanwhile, Disha is looking forward to the release of Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff has interesting movies in the pipeline like Screw Dheela, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Ganapath Part 1.