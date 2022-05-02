Is Munawar Faruqui the winner of Lock Upp Season 1?
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 2, 2022 02:20 PM2022-05-02T14:20:00+5:302022-05-02T14:20:00+5:30
Munawar Faruqui is one of the most popular contestants on Lock Upp, and is also an audience favourite. He ...
Munawar Faruqui is one of the most popular contestants on Lock Upp, and is also an audience favourite. He has had a roller coaster ride on the show with many ups and downs. Munawar’s chemistry with his co-contestant Anjali Arora also created a lot of buzz online. While Munawar has always maintained that he considers Anjali his friend, the latter has admitted to feeling “romantically" for him.
As per a Bollywood Life poll, 59% of the audience feel Munawar will win the show. Meanwhile, soon after Munawar was announced the second finalist, his fans rejoiced on social media and began trending the hashtag ‘Munawar For The Win,’ which has now broken the record with two million tweets. A section of fans have already declared Munawar the winner of Lock Upp’s first-ever season.
Why I believe Munawar deserves to win! Dil, dimag, jaan sab laga di ladke ne and he played like a champ. I hope he wins the first season.. @munawar0018@altbalaji#MunawarFaruqui#LockUpp— Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) May 1, 2022
MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/405F9HrMQp
Finally we completed 2M & this milestone can't be achieved without u #MunawarkiJanta & #MunawarWarriors.thr r no words to thnk enough u all.enjoy ths achievement & party hard bcoz u guys deserve this as we created history of 2M trend.— ᴍᴜɴᴀᴡᴀʀ ғᴀʀᴜϙᴜɪ ᴏғғɪᴄɪᴀʟ™ (@Team_Faruqui) May 1, 2022
MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN#LockuppKhurafatiMunawarpic.twitter.com/maXxCWyF7L
This photo of #munawarfaruqui clearly reflects the leadership qualities his confidence and y he deserves d trophy of #LockUpp— Mohd Abid (@Iammohdabid) May 2, 2022
So on the basis of dis photo only I could give him d trophy. though he deserves the wholesome..
MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN#LockuppKhuraftiMunawar#iammohdabidpic.twitter.com/f397WGqujv
#Lockupp show winner this session #MunawarFaruqui#LockuppKurafatiMunawar— Pratik Army (@pratik_fam_army) May 2, 2022
MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN #EidMubarak#EidUlFitrpic.twitter.com/wo20OMXGxm
Truly deserving! Dil bhi jeeta, ab baari hai trophy ki.. He is a clear winner day 1 se! Congratulations @altbalaji@EktaaRKapoor— Haider pathan (@HaiderA99590202) May 2, 2022
on a successful season 1. #MunawarFaruqui
MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN
