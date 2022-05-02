Is Munawar Faruqui the winner of Lock Upp Season 1?

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 2, 2022 02:20 PM2022-05-02T14:20:00+5:302022-05-02T14:20:00+5:30

Munawar Faruqui is one of the most popular contestants on Lock Upp, and is also an audience favourite. He ...

Is Munawar Faruqui the winner of Lock Upp Season 1?

Munawar Faruqui is one of the most popular contestants on Lock Upp, and is also an audience favourite. He has had a roller coaster ride on the show with many ups and downs. Munawar’s chemistry with his co-contestant Anjali Arora also created a lot of buzz online. While Munawar has always maintained that he considers Anjali his friend, the latter has admitted to feeling “romantically" for him.

As per a Bollywood Life poll, 59% of the audience feel Munawar  will win the show. Meanwhile, soon after Munawar was announced the second finalist, his fans rejoiced on social media and began trending the hashtag ‘Munawar For The Win,’ which has now broken the record with two million tweets. A section of fans have already declared Munawar the winner of Lock Upp’s first-ever season.

 

