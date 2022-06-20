Is Nag Chaitanya dating former Miss India Sobhita Dhulipala after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Superstar Nag Chaitanya's love life has always managed to grab the headlines and now if a new report is to be believed, Chay is dating Made in Heaven and Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala.According to a Pinkvilla source, Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted at the actor’s new home and they were comfortable in each other’s company. “Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car," the source said.

“Chay was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her ‘close buddies'", the source added. Chaitanya and Sobhita are yet to address the claims.Chaitanya and Samantha were married for four years before they announced their split. The rumours of their separation began after Samantha dropped Chaitanya’s family name, Akkineni, from her name on social media handles. Rumours went wild about their possible separation when Chaitanya and Samantha finally confirmed the claims. For the unversed, Shobhita is a former Miss India winner, and represented India at Miss Earth 2013. Dhulipala debuted in Anurag Kashyap's thriller film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) and she went on to star in the Telugu spy film Goodachari (2018) and the Amazon Video drama series Made in Heaven (2019). After winning Femina Miss India South 2013 title, a zonal pageant of Femina Miss India, Dhulipala attained an auto-entry into the top 23 of the 50th year of Femina Miss India and became the first runner-up. She was also awarded Miss Stylish hair, Miss Adventurous and Miss Fashion icon, Miss talent, Miss digital diva. Subsequently, she represented India in Miss Earth 2013, but could not finish in the top 20. She also featured in Kingfisher Calendar 2014.