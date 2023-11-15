Is Nana Patekar's viral video slapping fan Real? Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma unveils truth

A video capturing veteran actor Nana Patekar seemingly hitting a fan requesting a selfie has gone viral on social media. The footage, originating from Varanasi, where the 72-year-old actor is filming his upcoming feature, "Journey" with "Gadar 2" filmmaker Anil Sharma, has sparked criticism from netizens who perceive Patekar's actions as rude and physically aggressive.

In the brief 10-second clip, Nana Patekar is seen preparing for a scene when a fan approaches him for a selfie. Expressing visible anger, the actor appears to strike the fan, prompting a security guard nearby to intervene and escort the individual away. Responding to the backlash, Anil Sharma clarified that the incident was scripted for his film, "Journey," which also features his son, Utkarsh Sharma.

Nana Patekar, during the shoot of a film in Varanasi, was caught on camera slapping a fan who attempted to take a selfie. The video went viral on social media, showing the actor gesturing the fan away after the incident. Patekar is currently filming for the movie "Journey." pic.twitter.com/dckJ01EHME — Tauseef Sheikh (@tauseefjourno) November 15, 2023

Sharma explained to India Today, "We were filming on the streets of Banaras, where a scene required Nana to hit a boy who comes near him. Nana followed the script, and the crowd recorded it on their mobile phones, later leaking the footage. Unfortunately, Nana is now being portrayed as a negative and rude actor on social media, which is entirely inaccurate."

Nana Patekar recently returned to the big screen after a five-year hiatus with "The Vaccine War," directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Prior to this, he played an antagonist role in the 2018 Rajinikanth-starrer "Kaala."

In "The Vaccine War," Nana Patekar portrays the character of Balram Bhargava, the former Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The film delves into his active involvement in addressing the pandemic and his role in the country's COVID-19 working group. The cast also includes Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur.