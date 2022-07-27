Is Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal Varun Dhawan's most expensive film?

Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated Bawaal is currently being shot in Warsaw, Poland with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Now the latest buzz is that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is shot at a cost of 2.5 crore per day.Spilling some beans on the same, a source close to the makers revealed, “We’ve extensively shot the film in the most expensive & interesting locations like Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. It’s a very unique love story and now we are gearing up for a huge action sequence in Warsaw. We have called for actors, directors and stuntmen from Germany along with a talented crew of 700+ members every day, Nitesh Sir and Sajid Sir have scaled up the film to leave the audience to a visual treat.

The source further added, “An action sequence as planned required multiple things such as 45 plus hedgehogs along with an innumerable number of grenades, knives, and a variety of explosives for an important action sequence which will be shot from tomorrow. The costs incurred for shooting daily is about 2.5 crore and this is a 10 days schedule. This is Varun's most expensive film so far.”‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on April 7, 2023. Bawaal marks the first collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Janhvi is film producer Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter. Apart from Bawaal, she has a slew of projects lined up for release. She will be seen next in Mili, backed by her father Boney Kapoor. The film will also star actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

