Is Priyadarshan Retiring After Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan? Here’s What We Know

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, best known for creating some of Bollywood’s most memorable comedies, has disclosed that he intends to step away from cinema once he finishes a few projects currently in the pipeline. Among these is the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3, featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. Apart from this, he is also working on Haiwaan and has a collaboration with Mohanlal on the cards. While reflecting on his future in an interview with Onmanorama, he confessed, “Once I complete these films, I hope to retire. I’m getting tired," clearly hinting at his desire for closure.

Priyadarshan on Sequels and Upcoming Remake with Mohanlal

Opening up further, Priyadarshan admitted that sequels have never been his preferred choice of filmmaking. “I don’t usually revisit my original films with sequels, it’s not my preferred style of working. But I will definitely make Hera Pheri 3, as the producers have been requesting it for a long time," he shared. Speaking from the Kochi set of Haiwaan, he confirmed that the project is a reimagining of his Malayalam hit Oppam but with notable changes. He revealed that Mohanlal, who starred in the original version, will reprise a significant role in the Hindi remake. “His character will definitely be a surprise to the audience," he said.

Star Cast and Shooting Locations of Haiwaan Revealed

The upcoming thriller Haiwaan, produced jointly by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, boasts a strong cast lineup with Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher playing pivotal roles. The production commenced in Kochi and will soon move to scenic Vagamon, followed by shoots in Ooty and Mumbai. Commenting on his long association with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan highlighted the trust they share, saying, “It’s all about comfort. For me, he is Bollywood’s Mohanlal.” With its unique combination of fresh cast members, Mohanlal’s return, and Akshay stepping into an unconventional role, Haiwaan is expected to bring a blend of suspense, drama, and large-scale appeal.

Akshay Kumar Jokes About Haiwaan and Upcoming Films

Akshay Kumar, who is reportedly playing the antagonist in Haiwaan, also reacted lightheartedly to the film’s title. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “This is something that was written in my destiny. First, I did a film called Insaan. Then after that, I did Jaanwar. Now I’m doing Haiwaan. So the trilogy is complete — Insaan, Jaanwar, Haiwaan." He laughed and added, “It’s not something that was planned this way." On his work front, Akshay has Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi, Bhoot Bangla, and the newly announced Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan. The project reunites Akshay and Saif after Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tashan.