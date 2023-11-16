Is Priyanka Chopra set for Bollywood comeback with 'Don 3'? Here’s what you need to know

Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated "Don 3" has been making waves with its bold move of casting Ranveer Singh as the lead, replacing the iconic Shah Rukh Khan. The latest buzz suggests that Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join the cast of the third instalment in the Don franchise.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the team behind "Don 3" has approached Priyanka Chopra to reprise her role in the film. The initial discussions reportedly took place during Priyanka's recent visit to India for professional commitments. The actress, known for her close bond with Farhan Akhtar, is said to be exploring the possibility of fitting the project into her schedule. With Shah Rukh Khan no longer associated with the project, the doors seem open for Priyanka's potential return.

The report also mentions that efforts are being made to make "Don 3" a reality, especially after the collaboration on "Jee Lee Zara" didn't materialize. Priyanka and Farhan are keen on reuniting, and if all falls into place, it would mark a reunion of the "Dil Dhadakne Do" team.

Farhan Akhtar is reportedly eager to kick off "Don 3" with Ranveer Singh and, pending Priyanka Chopra's approval, the project could move forward. The filmmaker is awaiting the green signal from Priyanka, and if she returns, it would undoubtedly create a buzz in the Bollywood industry. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently visited India for the Jio MAMI Film Festival, has kept fans on the edge of their seats, anticipating her comeback to the Hindi film industry.