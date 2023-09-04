Is Rhea Chakraborty the reason behind Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s split from Manushi Chhillar?

India’s youngest billionaire Nikhil Kamath is reportedly dating Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. The net worth of 36-year-old Zerodha founder is USD 1.1 billion (around Rs 9000 crore). It is to be noted that Rhea Chakraborty was in a steady relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide few years ago. However it was rumoured that Nikhil was in a steady relationship with actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. After the latest buzz, it is said that Nikhil and Manushi have unfollowed each other on Instagram after their brief romance, while, Rhea and Nikhil have started following each other.

In an exclusive report, News18 Showsha has quoted a source saying, “Yes, it’s true that Manushi and Nikhil were dating each other for some time. But the two of them went their separate ways a few months back, to be specific, three months ago. The reason behind their split remains unclear but the fact is that they parted ways mutually on an amicable note.”However, the source has clarified that Rhea Chakraborty was never involved in the couple’s relationship. The source added, “Rhea never had any role to play as far as their break-up goes. Neither is Manushi involved in Nikhil’s life anymore. She’s happily single right now.”In 2022, a report in Hindustan Times had stated that the Samrat Prithviraj actress has been dating Nikhil since 2021 but she wanted to keep it ‘low key’. The duo had even moved in together as both their families and friends were also reportedly well-aware with one another. The couple were spotted visiting Rishikesh together and were present at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup.