Is Vikrant Massey’s Retirement a Real or a Publicity Stunt? Here's What Netizens Think

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey began his career in television before achieving success on the big screen, with notable films like "12th Fail" and "Sabarmati Report." On Monday morning, he hinted at retirement in a social media post, stating that he would meet fans one last time in 2025. His announcement received mixed reactions online. While some feel this announcement genuine and he wanted to spent time with his family, on other hand some feel that this might be a publicity stunt-a clever marketing move.

The announcement regarding Vikrant's career has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with many interpreting it as a temporary hiatus rather than retirement, particularly due to his use of the phrase "for now." Supporters commend his decision to prioritize family, while others express skepticism, suggesting it could be a publicity stunt or hinting at a shift toward a political career, especially following the success of his film, The Sabarmati Report, which received praise from political figures.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Vikrant's recent critical and commercial success has led some to respect his choice to step back at a peak moment in his career.