Isabela Merced to star in John Green's 'Turtles All the Way Down'

Actor Isabela Merced is all set to star in John Green's 'Turtles All the Way Down' for New Line, HBO Max.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, actor-turned-director Hannah Marks is helming the adaptation of John Green's New York Times best-selling novel, which was once set up at Fox 2000.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger best known for co-show running 'This Is Us' have written the screenplay.

The project explores themes of mental illness and anxiety by telling the story of 17-year-old Aza Holmes, trying to be a good daughter, a good friend and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control. When circumstance reconnects Holmes with her childhood crush, she is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship and hope in the face of her mental illness.

Temple Hill's Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner will produce. Green will executive produce alongside Aptaker and Berger.

The project which is intended for HBO Max is expected to begin shooting in April.

( With inputs from ANI )

