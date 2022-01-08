Isabelle Fuhrman signed on for 'Sheroes', shoot to begin in Thailand soon

Los Angeles, Jan 8 Hollywood actress Isabelle Fuhrman, who is known for psychological horror 'Orphan' and the queer drama 'The Novice', has come on board for 'Sheroes', helmed by Jordan Gertner.

The action-adventure film will be shot in Thailand later this month, reports Deadline.

The film written by Gertner tells the story of four girlfriends, who set out for a hedonistic adventure. The narrative takes a sharp turn when each girl is called upon to employ her own unique set of skills, doing whatever it takes to come out alive and, if possible, remain friends.

As per Deadline, Isabelle will essay the role of Ezra, a burgeoning actress leaving behind a trail of mayhem and chaos on this wild ride in the film. Gertner is going all out with 'Sheroes' as he will also be producing the film, which also stars Wallis Day (Batwoman, Krypton), Skai Jackson (The Man in the White Van, Dragons: Rescue Riders), Sasha Luss (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets) and Jack Kesy (Claws, Deadpool 2).

Fuhrman's casting in the film comes amid awards buzz for her performance in 'The Novice' directed by Lauren Hadaway. The drama based on Hadaway's personal experiences, features Isabelle as a queer college freshman Alex Dall, who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to prove herself.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor