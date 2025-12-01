Isha Koppikar Credits Late Icon Sridevi as Her Ultimate Inspiration for Acting Career

Actress Isha Koppikar who has a massive Bollywood and South film industry work to add to her resume, recently recalled that all it wouldn't have been possible, had it not been for the late legendary actress Sridevi. Isha named Sridevi as her primary motivation for entering the film industry, in a recent conversation with an entertainment portal.

During the interview, she explained how Sridevi had always been her singular inspiration in acting. She described the late actress as possessing an unmatched brilliance that set her apart from other performers. While acknowledging Sridev's other contemporaries, Isha emphasized how it was the 'hawa hawai' girl who remained the reason that she joined the industry, calling her extraordinary and expressing difficulty in speaking about her in past tense.

The actress also recalled a memorable meeting with Sridevi at a Diwali party, where they spoke briefly for approximately five minutes. Isha shared how she wanted to be respectful of Sridevi's personal space and introduced herself, but was left pleasantly surprised when Sridevi responded warmly, acknowledging that she knew who she was. Remembering her as incredibly gentle and soft-spoken during their interaction, Isha revealed that Sridevi was reserved and quiet in person, very different from her vibrant on-screen personna.