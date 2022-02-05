Isha Koppikar makes self love a priority this Valentine's day

Mumbai, Feb 5 Actress Isha Koppikar Narang will be taking time off her busy schedule to engage in self love this Valentine's day. She says it is a huge priority.

Isha said: "Self Love is a huge priority and this valentine's, I am going to do that. I have so many things and people to care for. If I am not at my best and don't care for myself, I would be burnt out and won't be able to help those that I am accountable for."

"One needs to love and celebrate oneself first. We always care for others but what we neglect is to look after our well being as well. There is no one else that we should depend on for that."

The actress, who has worked in films such as 'Krishna Cottage' and 'Ek Vivaaha Aisa Bhi', says she would try to do some detox and allow her energies to rejuvenate and reflect a bit.

"Just being with oneself and spending time forgiving oneself can be a form of self love. Let's care for the community but first, we should be perfectly fine."

