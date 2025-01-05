Isha Koppikar reveals secret behind her ageless glow

Mumbai, Jan 5 Actress Isha Koppikar recently took to social media to share her secret to staying fresh, glowing, and timeless.

In an Instagram post, she humorously responded to the common question, “Do I live in a refrigerator?” as people often wonder how she manages to maintain her evergreen beauty.

Isha posted a video of her revealing that her flawless appearance is not just a result of water intake, but a combination of mindful self-care, hard work, and the right approach to health. In the clip, the Krishna Cottage actress could be heard saying, “It's not only about having water. It’s a lot of hard work. You have to be very mindful about your thoughts. It’s also about genetics to some extent.”

Isha emphasized the importance of a balanced diet, sharing that she enjoys a variety of fruits, including papaya, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and citrus fruits like oranges. She also makes it a point to consume at least one raw vegetable juice daily to keep her body nourished and energized.

“I take lot of fruits, at least 4, 5 different types of fruit. Papaya strawberry, blueberries, raspberries’, citrus fruits, oranges. I at least have a one raw vegetable juice in a day. I listen to my body,” Koppikar added.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Do I live in a refrigerator? People always ask me how I stay looking so fresh and evergreen. Well, the secret’s out... maybe it’s just good vibes and a sprinkle of self-care! Keep glowing, no matter the season! #agelessbeauty #evergreen #timelesselegance #beautysecret #freshandflawless #glowup.”

A few days ago, Isha posted a video of her working out in the gym and captioned it, “2025 is all about transformation—embracing challenges and turning them into our greatest achievements. Ready to make this the year of possibilities? Let’s take those steps together and watch it all unfold #2025 #blessed #gratitude #newyear #newopportunities #2025goals.”

