Ishaan Khatter "refuses to get out" of Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's bed

Actor Ishaan Khatter shares a close bond with his half-brother Shahid Kapoor and his sister-in-law Mira Rajput Kapoor.

As Ishaan turned a year older on Tuesday, Mira dropped a quirky birthday wish. She posted a photograph featuring herself, Ishaan Khatter, and Shahid.

In the image, the trio is seen in their fun element. Shahid and Mira are seen pushing a goofy Ishaan away.

Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, "We have two kids that sleep in their own beds but one, who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons (red heart emoji) #everyonesfavourite."

Ishaan re-shared the image on his Instagram Story and captioned it," haq se. love you."

Mira often posts pictures with Ishaan and the two seem to get along well.

Last year, on Ishaan's birthday, Mira shared a picture of him and captioned it, "Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let's keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. "evolved") Always be happy and keep the kids busy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan is currently busy with 'Phone Bhoot' promotions. In the film, he will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor