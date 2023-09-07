Ishant Sharma, wife Pratima Singh to become parents

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Indian pacer Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh are all set to embrace parenthood.

The couple is expecting their first child together. They recently hosted a baby shower.

Pratima, who is a professional basketball player, took to Instagram Story and dropped several pictures and images from the ceremony.

The good news was also shared on Delhi Capitals' Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of Ishant and Pratima from the baby shower, the social media team of Delhi Capitals wrote, "Coming Soon - A new addition to our DC family. Congratulations @ishant.sharma29 and @pratima0808 #YehHaiNayiDilli."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw4RmIBhn9l/

In the image, Pratima can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Ishant and Pratima can be seen holding "mom to be" and "dad to be" placards respectively.

Ishant and Pratima tied the knot on December 9, 2016. In one of the previous interviews, Ishant revealed it was 'love at first sight' for him, and had intentions to marry after the very time he saw her. The duo were introduced by a mutual friend and it wasn't until two years that Pratima accepted Ishant's friend request on Facebook.

