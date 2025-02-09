Ishita Ganguly speaks about her idea of perfect Valentine's Day

Mumbai, Feb 9 As Valentine's Day is just a couple of days away, television actress Ishita Ganguly was recently asked about her idea of a perfect Valentine's Day.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Ishita Ganguly revealed, "For me, every day is the day of love. If you wake up in the morning and speak nicely to someone, make someone feel nice about themselves, I think, that's the most good thing. Along with this, one should also remember to spread love. It is not necessary that you should only go with your partner on the special day, you can also go with your family, your close friends, or even your mom. I have taken my mom out for special dates a couple of times."

Ishita Ganguly currently essays the role of Chamkeeli in Shemaroo Umang’s show, "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain". Opening up about her character, the actress stated, “Chamkeeli is bold, fierce, and unapologetic. She believes every ruthless action she takes is justified to achieve her goals. I drew inspiration from Urvashi Dholakia’s Komolika, who made vamps glamorous and iconic. While Komolika is a benchmark, I’m hopeful that Chamkeeli will leave her own mark. Her look, her personality, and her dialogue ‘Chamkeeli jab chamake hai na, tab ache ache ka bulbva fuse ho jaave hai’ make her fun to play. From her mangtika to her tattoo, every detail of her look has me excited—the stylist and the makeup team have done a fabulous job!”

Set against the opulent backdrop of Rajasthan, "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" talks about the rivalry between Chamkeeli and Chaina for the legacy of the haveli.

Along with Ishita Ganguly as Chamkeeli, the show also features Diksha Dhami as Chaina, and Sheel Verma as Jayveer.

Made under the direction of Raghuvir Shekhawat, the show has been produced by Natkhat Productions.

"Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" premiered on 27th January 2025.

