"It feels like just yesterday": Jitendra Kumar gets nostalgic as his debut film 'Gone Kesh' clocks 5 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 : Jitendra Kumar, who is captivating the audiences with his powerful performance, celebrates the 5 years of his debut film 'Gone Kesh' today.

Taking to Instagram, Jitendra shared stills from the sets and captioned the post, "5 years of the first Appearance on Silver Screen and A Dream come true moment .. a film which is close to heart and very special Film Gonekesh..Thanks @qasimkhallow for making me Part of this beautiful tale and Imagine me as Sujoy ..@battatawada thanks for being so warm and so wonderful as Enakshi .."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations for completing 5years."

Another user commented, "When is panchayat 3?"

Talking about his debut on the silver screen, Jitendra said, "As I reflect on the past five years since the release of 'Gone Kesh,' I'm flooded with a wave of nostalgia. It feels like just yesterday that I embarked on this journey. I really can't express the feeling of seeing myself on the silver screen for the first time, that adrenaline rush is just indescribable. The entire experience was unforgettable, I am thankful to Qasim Khallow for giving me this beautiful film & All the love that 'Sujoy' received has stayed with me!"

Meanwhile, Jitendra will be seen in 'Panchayat Season 3,' 'Kota Factory season 3,' among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor