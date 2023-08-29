“It is an incredible achievement”: Miss World Karolina Bielawska on India's Chandrayaan-3 success

New Delhi [India], August 29 : India is beaming with pride at its achievement of Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the south pole of the moon. Miss World Karolina Bielawska also is all praises for India’s incredible achievement.

Talking to ANI, Karolina said, "It is an incredible achievement and India should be very proud. As I mentioned, India is wonderful in so many areas, when it comes to science, engineering, and space. I mean great India is a great World that we all can look up to.”

Not only on Chandrayaan-3 success but also on the upcoming G20 Summit under the presidency of India, Miss World 2022 said, "It's an amazing opportunity. I am happy it’s happening in India. World leaders will be able to come here and talk about the importance of sustainability, climate change and all the issues that are affecting our planet and what we can do better. I am looking forward to it. And I hope as many people learn as much as possible.”

Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. She is a Polish model, TV presenter, social activist, UN Messenger of Peace Goodwill Ambassador, philanthropist and publicist.

Karolina Bielawska is on the India tour for the upcoming Miss World 2023.

Earlier, Miss World 2022 Karolina shared her excitement about India becoming the venue for Miss World 2023 and said that she wanted to explore India's values and culture.

She said, "I would love to visit Goa, to explore beach life. Go to Manipur, to see all the nature. I am also interested in business, I would like to go to Bangalore and meet intellectual people and learn about your businesses. There are so many places in India and one month is not enough to explore. I would love to travel and learn about people because they are an important part of every country.”

On Monday, Reigning Miss World visited Kashmir and explored its beauty.

Karolina along with Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena explored Kashmiri handicrafts and art.

They all tried their hands on the traditional attires of Kashmir with their crowns.

India will host the 71st edition of Miss World. The prestigious international pageant will be hosted in India after 27 years, the last being in 1996.

