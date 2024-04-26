"It is everyone's right to vote": Shiva Rajkumar after casting his vote in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 : Actor Shiva Rajkumar arrived at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast his vote on Friday during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

After casting his vote, he told ANI, "I am happy because it is everyone's right to vote. When we vote, we have every right to ask questions... People's response is very good. I think they want a change..."

Shiva Rajkumar is the eldest son of actor and singer Dr. Rajkumar. He is also fondly known as Shivanna by his fans. He made his onscreen debut as a child artist with 'Sri Srinivasa Kalyana' in 1974. The most notable films of his career are 'Janumada Jodi', 'Jogi', 'Anand', 'Ratha Sapthami', 'Nammoora Mandara Hoove', 'Om' and 'Chigurida Kanasu'.

Shiva Rajkumar is married to Geeta, the daughter of the former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sarekoppa Bangarappa.

Exactly one-half of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Congress-ruled Karanataka are polling currently in the second phase today.

The BJP grabbed the bulk of the electoral spoils in the 2019 Lok Sabha Sabha elections, winning 25 of the 28 seats.

This time, however, the BJP has set aside three seats for the JDS, its alliance partner in the state.

The three constituencies where the JDS has put candidates are Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar.

Polling for the second phase in 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) began at 7 am on Friday.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased general elections was conducted successfully on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs with over 62 per cent voter turnout.

The third phase of the elections will be held on May 7.

