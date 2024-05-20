"It is our responsibility to cast vote": Tamannaah Bhatia gets finger inked in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Monday arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai and exercised her right to vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections.

In the videos captured by ANI, Tamannaah was seen dressed in a beautiful printed white suit.

After casting her vote, Tamannaah sent out an important message to fellow citizens of the country while speaking to ANI.

She said, "Everyone is excited to vote. While I was travelling to the voting centre, I could see many people heading to their respective voting centres. Development is happening and to make our country grow, it is our responsibility to cast our vote and make it happen."

Apart from her, other stars, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen at various polling booths across the city.

Earlier in the day, Malaika Arora also stepped out to cast her vote.

After voting, Malaika urged people to come out and exercise their right to vote.

While speaking to media, she said, "I would appeal that it's your right to vote, so go out and exercise your right to vote."

The fifth phase of the elections covers six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also going to the polls in this phase.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, have seen key contests across states. The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

Prominent leaders who are contesting the fifth phase include Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, Chirag Paswan, Omar Abdullah and Rohini Acharya.

Election Commission has deployed extensive security measures, including 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams. These teams are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance across 94,732 polling stations to ensure smooth and secure voting process.

