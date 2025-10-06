“It Isn’t About Records”: Saiyami Kher Named Ironman India Ambassador After Completing Two Triathlons in a Year

Actor and athlete Saiyami Kher has added another remarkable milestone to her journey by being named the as the offices face for Ironman India. The recognition comes after Saiyami successfully completed the grueling Ironman 70.3 triathlon twice within a span of less than a year, an extraordinary achievement that makes her the only Indian actor to do so. Saiyami completed her first Ironman 70.3 in September 2024 and her second in July 2025, showcasing incredible discipline, endurance, and passion for fitness. The Ironman 70.3, also known as the Half Ironman, is one of the most demanding endurance races. The number 70.3 represents the total distance (in miles) covered by the participants—1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling, and 21.1 km of running, all completed consecutively on the same day. Her consistency, commitment, and spirit have inspired many, leading the Ironman International Committee to officially appoint her as the face of the Ironman India edition an honor reserved for individuals who truly embody the spirit of perseverance and strength. Expressing her gratitude and excitement, Saiyami Kher said:

“I’m truly honored and excited to be the face of Ironman India, which takes place in Goa on the 9th of November. This journey represents everything I believe in passion, consistency, and the refusal to give up. Completing the Ironman 70.3 twice in less than a year wasn’t about chasing records; it was about challenging my own limits. Every swim stroke, every uphill ride, every step of the run reminded me of how much the human body and mind are capable of.

For me, Ironman isn’t just a race, it’s a mindset, a way of life. I’ve always loved pushing boundaries whether in sport or as an actor and I hope my journey can inspire more Indians, especially women, to embrace endurance sports. It makes me so happy to see the growth in participation from Indians each year, and it’s heartening to watch this community grow stronger. The joy, resilience, and self-belief that come with it are life-changing. Representing Ironman India feels like a full-circle moment, and I’m deeply grateful to be part of a community that celebrates strength, determination, and perseverance.” On the work front, Saiyami began her career with the Telugu film Rey in 2015 and made her Hindi film debut with Mirzya in 2016, earning the Stardust Award for Superstar of Tomorrow – Female for her performance. Since then, she has appeared in films such as Mauli (2018), Choked (2020), Wild Dog (2021), and Ghoomer (2023). Kher has also been part of acclaimed streaming projects, including the series Special OPS (2020) and Faadu (2022).