"It was a bold step": Dibakar Banerjee expresses gratitude as 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' clocks 14 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 : Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer drama film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' completed 14 years on Tuesday.

With 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', director Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ektaa R Kapoor have indeed taken a bold step in the realm of entertainment and delivered a film that people can relate to.

On this special day, director Dibakar Banerjee shared, "It's been 14 years since Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released. I am overwhelmed by the love that audiences have shown for LSD. I must say, it was a bold step and worth mentioning that it's been a journey of its own, one that Ektaa and I started 14 years ago. Now, we are coming back with a new story for this generation with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, and we hope the audience will love this one too, just as they loved Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Additionally, as we mark the anniversary of LSD today, we're exactly a month away from the release of the second installment."

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' had an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Amit Sial, Anshuman Jha and Neha Chauhan.

After 14 years of 'LSAD', Ektaa and Dibakar are uniting again for the sequel, 'Love Sex aur Dhokha 2'.

'LSD 2' will hit theatres on April 19. The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on February 16.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee, arrived at the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to cast for the sequel of their film and reportedly, the contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been roped in as the leading lady of the sequel.

