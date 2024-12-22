"It was awesome": Chad Michael Murray on working with Lindsay Lohan in 'Freakier Friday'

Washington [US], December 22 : Actor and writer Chad Michael Murray reflected on reuniting with his Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan for the highly anticipated sequel to the hit film.

"It was awesome. It was just a nostalgic kick," Murray shared about the project, as reported by People.

"It felt like a high school reunion, you know? It felt like no time had passed, and yet we had entire lives in between," he said while speaking at Christmas Con 2024 in Edison, New Jersey.

Murray noted that it had been "23 years since we were on set doing the first one." He added that keeping track of the plot, which involves body-swapping between family members, could sometimes be confusing.

"There were moments where I was sitting there going, 'Okay, who's who?' ... I was really focused. I had to do my homeworka lotand yet I'd still get it wrong," he admitted. "But it was great. So much fun."

The sequel, Freakier Friday, will see Murray reprise his role as Jake from the original film, while Lohan, 38, returns as Anna Coleman. Jamie Lee Curtis will once again star as her mother, Tess Coleman, according to the outlet.

Other returning cast members include Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. Joining the sequel are Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sophia Hammons, as reported by People.

Freakier Friday is set to hit theatres on August 8, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor