"It was challenging for me": Rajkummar Rao on playing visually impaired industrialist in 'Srikanth'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Actor Rajkummar Rao is known for giving incredible performances in movies such as 'Kai Po Che!' and 'Shahid'. Rao's dedication to his craft and his love for his profession have helped him succeed in his career.

The actor is busy promoting his film 'Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne'. In the movie, he portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla. He is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, employing unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Rao spoke about the challenges of depicting a visually impaired person on-screen and why he decided to do the film.

He said, "I found Srikanth Bolla's story very inspiring. Born in a very poor family, how he achieved so much in his life, that he established a million-dollar company. Apart from that, he is also visually impaired. I have never played such a role, so it was very challenging for me. I felt that it would take a lot of fear to do it, but when you feel fear, you will enjoy it."

Talking about his preparation work, he added, "The preparation was very important for this role. We used to go to blind schools for hours. We used to spend time with real-life visually impaired people. So to see and observe a lot from them, also to know about their life, that how they see the world. I spent a lot of time with Srikanth. Because we are putting his life on the screen. So to understand things from him, how he used to see things, how he made a decision. I got a lot of information from him."

Rao continued, "The child who is playing, Shrikant, is also visually impaired. He is also blind. So I spent two days with him to understand his body language."

Director Tushar Hiranandani shared that he made Rajkummar's work more challenging by making him act with the visually impaired kids.

"All the children, all the characters, they are all visually impaired. So that he had to work with them. Because no one can act better than them. They are natural. So he had to match that. And he did it and in a better way."

The 'Kai Po Che!' actor added, "It is a beautiful story. His character inspires others to move forward in life despite challenges. His passion helped him to fight the hurdles."

Apart from Rao and Alaya F, the film also has Sharad Kelkar and Jyotika.

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

'Srikanth' is slated to have a theatrical release on May 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, RajKummar will also be seen in the sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor