It was crazy, fun and a revelation: Cyrus Sahukar on 'Mind The Malhotras'

Mumbai, Aug 26 With Shefali (Mini Mathur) and Rishabh (Cyrus Sahukar) back with crazy problems and crazier solutions, 'Mind The Malhotras Season 2' has been garnering the attention of viewers. All the new elements of Season 2 seem to make it more relatable to people.

Talking about adding more characters and fun elements to the show, Cyrus said: "It was crazy, fun and very revealing. I mean, 'Mind The Malhotras' has always been a really fun experience because I'm also working with so many friends. This season, we have even more friends! We have my childhood buddy, Sameer Kochchar, Maria Goretti, and Dalip Tahil, all in very special and interesting roles."

He further adds: "It was a lot of hard work and this season really opens up the Malhotras' lives and their stories. I think this is the season of transitions where everything opens up. While the first season was very much about the home, a couple, and their therapy, the second one sort of delves a little deeper into who they are and how they react, and of course, opens up their world."

Based on Italian-Dutch series 'La Famiglia' the Hindi version 'Mind the Malhotras' deals with midlife marital problems that typical Indian couples face.

The series is streaming across 240+ countries and territories worldwide on Amazon Prime.

