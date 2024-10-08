"It was unreal and I'm very proud": Manasi Parekh on winning her first National Film Award

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Actor Manasi Parekh, who is overwhelmed after receiving her first National Film Award on Tuesday evening, shared her feelings.

Manasi shared her Best Actress award with Nithya Menon, who got it for the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam.

She broke down while receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan for her performance in 'Kutch Express'.

Speaking toafter receiving the award, Manasi Parekh said, "I got very emotional because there were renowned people around me Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Karan Johar, everybody biggest of the biggest names in the south was there. It was unreal. The fact that a Gujarati film has won this, it's incredible and I'm very proud."

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on August 16.

After learning about the honour in August, Manasi took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.

"I completed 20 years as an actor this year and 16th August, 2024 will be a day etched in my mind forever. My friend @anandntiwari was the first to send me a Congratulations on your National award! So proud of you and I literally jumped out of my make up seat as I was getting ready for shoot. I couldn't believe what he said and suddenly my phone was ringing and I was flooded with messages from people and media. I cried. I cried hard and loud. The kind of cry that my character Monghi in #Kutchexpress has when she realizes her whole life has crumbled," she wrote.

She recalled her years of struggle, insecurities, auditions, while she waited to be discovered. "All my years of struggle, insecurities, auditions, waiting to be discovered, my lowest of lows just flashed by in my mind. The moments when I was told I wasn't good enough, the times when I kept waiting for projects to happen. The moments when I held on, with conviction, with silent patience because of the one thought I have always had 'I know I have it in me.' I cried as hard as I had when my doctor told me I had given birth to a baby girl. While I cried I realized moments of utter loss and utter happiness sometimes feel the same..," she added.

Directed by Viral Shah, 'Kutch Express' was released on January 6, 2023. Decked with a bouquet of emotions, the movie is a blend of a delightful storyline, dialogues and performances. The gist of the story revolves around how the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step and explores love and life through its characters.

Due to Covid pandemic-related delays, the National Awards are a year behind schedule. In 2023, actors Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged National Film Awards for their outstanding performances in their respective projects 'Pushpa', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mimi.

