"It Would Be Very Interesting to Watch a Debate Between Them": Janhvi Kapoor on Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi," directed by Sharan Sharma. Kapoor stars alongside Rajkummar Rao in the movie, which hits theaters on May 31. During promotions for the film, a snippet of Kapoor's interview with The Lallantop went viral. In the clip, Kapoor expresses her interest in a hypothetical debate between Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar.

“I think it would be very interesting to watch a debate between Ambedkar and Gandhi. Just a debate between what they stand for and how their views kept changing over time on any one particular topic or how they influenced each other. They’ve both helped our society immensely, so what they feel about each other would be an interesting discourse,” Janhvi Kapoor said.

“Ambedkar was still very stern and clear from the start what his stand was but I think Gandhi’s view kept evolving as he got more and more exposed to the rampant caste-based discrimination in our society. To learn more about it from a third person’s perspective and enduring it firsthand is quite distinctive from one another,” she added.

She also discussed the intense training she underwent to portray a cricketer in the film. "When I started prepping for the film, I was significantly heavier," actress said. "Director Sharan Sharma expressed concerns about my physical resemblance to a cricketer. He emphasized the need for weight loss and cricket training."

"Mr. & Mrs. Mahi" is scheduled for release on May 31.