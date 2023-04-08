It's a baby girl for 'Balika Vadhu' fame Neha Marda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : 'Balika Vadhu' fame Neha Marda is the new mom in town.

She and her husband Ayushman Agarwal welcomed a baby girl on April 7. The good news was shared by her publicist on social media.

"Blessed with a baby girl. Congratulations @nehamarda and #ayushmanagarwal," a post read on her publicist's Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqvIBZWP2XO/

The publicist also shared an adorable picture of Neha holding the little one in her arms.

Hours before welcoming the daughter, Neha shared a picture from the hospital bed and opened up about her pregnancy complications. She had been admitted to the hospital after she ran into some complications with her pregnancy in the final trimester.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CquuIyYIRQW/?hl=en

"Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey ..She has all faith on that one power. Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam," Neha wrote.

Neha announced her pregnancy in November 2022 with a post that she captioned, "This is such a beautiful "US" which I can't express . We were never desperate for "U "but today I feel we needed "YOU". YOU are necessity and priority. YOU are love, life and universe. Thanku for completing us (red heart and folded hands emojis)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Clc7xdQBX0s/?hl=en

Neha got married to Patna-based businessman Aayushman Agarwal in 2012. Known for her performances in popular sitcoms such as 'Balika Vadhu', 'Mahadev', 'Doli Armaanon Ki' and 'Laal Ishq'. She was last seen in 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor