"It's a blessing": Salman Khan's niece Alizeh on carrying forward family legacy

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 : Superstar Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri made her Bollywood debut with Soumendra Padhi's directorial 'Farrey'. She won the Debutant of the Year award (female) for her impressive performance in the film at the IIFA Awards 2024.

Ever since Alizeh decided to be an actor, her uncle Salman has been one of her biggest supporters. She talked about being associated with the famous family of Bollywood and said it is like a "blessing".

While speaking withon the IIFA 2024 green carpet, she said, "It is not challenging but it's great and a blessing to have such a family legacy."

Alizeh said that Salman is happy with the response her film has received and shared., "He is very happy and I wish he was here"

Her debut film is directed by Soumendra Padhi and also stars Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni. She also won the Best Debut (Female) award for 'Farrey' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 'Jawan' at IIFA 2024 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. He received the award for his action-packed performance in 'Jawan', which also starred Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Rani Mukerji bagged the IIFA 2024 trophy of Best Actress in a Leading Role for bringing exceptional depth and emotion to her heart-wrenching portrayal in the film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway'.

Rani played the character of an immigrant mother, who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children.

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm. Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh's hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan." The crowd couldn't get enough as the stars lit up the stage with their dance moves.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

