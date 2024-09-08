It's a Girl: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Welcome Their First Child

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8 during the auspicious festival of Lord Ganesha. Two days back couple visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessing from lord Ganesh before delivery. Several pictures and videos of the 'Jawan' star went viral on social media wherein she was seen wearing a green-coloured saree and with a baby bump.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani confirmed the news on his Instagram handle with a special post that the duo has been blessed with a baby girl.

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February 2024. As per media reports, the actress was said to be in her second trimester in February. The couple shared a post announcing their pregnancy. The post read, "September 2024”. with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.