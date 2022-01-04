"It’s a huge loss, we have to wait for it" says Geetika Mehandru on Jersey's postponed

Due to the corona outbreak in the country, cinema halls are again going under restrictions with 50% of capacity, and due to this, the film industry is facing huge losses. After the poor performance of Kabir Khan's 83 on box office, many films like RRR and Prithviraj have postponed their release date, and Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's starrer Jersey has also got postponed before 3 days of release.



Geetika Mehandru, who is playing a pivotal role in Jersey has now opened about the movie postponed, Geetika Mehandru said, "I believe in Health is wealth funda but as a part of this I want a lot of people to go and watch the movie. The cases are increasing every single day. So of course, I wanted the release as a lot of things are dependent upon it but things happen for good. All the promotions were done. It's a major risk but if the theatres are shut, how can makers release it. It's a huge loss. Now we have to wait for it. I'm eagerly waiting for the new release date. I feel it will take more than 6 months."

She also spoke about her character in the film and said, "I'm playing Jasleen Shergill, a journalist who writes the book on Shahid, and this girl Jasleen is a pillar of the story."

Geetika Mehandru has recently appeared on the TV series Choti Sarrdaarni.



