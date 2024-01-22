"It's an overwhelming day": Folk singer Malini Awasthi on 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 : Folk singer and Padma awardee Malini Awasthi on Monday reached the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "It's an overwhelming day. We were waiting for this day and it has finally arrived."

Malini Awasthi sang a few lines for Lord Ram.

Special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale, among others, were also present at the ceremony.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-meter- thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the Mandir. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite. The Mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station.

The Mandir has been constructed employing the country's traditional and indigenous technology.

