"It's been incredible journey:" Kunal recalls his role in 'Go Goa Gone' as movie completes 11 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : As India's first zombie apocalypse movie, 'Go Goa Gone', celebrates eleven years since its release, actor Kunal Kemmu noted that it remains one of the most special films of his career.

"'Go Goa Gone' remains one of the most special films in my career. We embarked on this journey with a passion to bring this film to life with all our hearts. Raj & DK are exceptional filmmakers and deserve all the recognition," Kunal said.

"I am glad that I could contribute more than just acting to the film. As an actor, I learnt so much more about filmmaking and writing through this film. Previously, I only wrote for myself, but 'Go Goa Gone' changed that, giving me confidence as a writer too. It's truly a film that brings me immense happiness and pride."

Directed by Raj and D.K., the film follows the journey of a group of friends who go to Goa for a vacation and end up finding themselves fighting zombies.

Released on May 10, 2013, the film stars Saif Ali Khan and Vir Das alongside Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal recently made his directorial debut with the film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The film hit theatres on March 22.

