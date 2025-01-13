"It's beyond heartbreaking": Miley Cyrus on LA wildfire, recalls devastating incident of 2018

Washington [US], January 13 : Miley Cyrus recalled the horrifying fire that destroyed her home six years ago. Amid the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, she shared a post on her social media handle showing a picture of her old destroyed house.

"This image hits me hard in the heart today," Cyrus wrote in the caption. "This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires. It's a feeling you don't ever forget," she added, reported People.

She continued, "Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble."

Cyrus shared, "My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand and I cry for my city. It's beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents 'living the dream' but the reality today is wreckage and destruction."

"Time, resources and dedication from inside and outside of our community will heal us, but it hurts deeply for now," she concluded, before signing off with "Love always."

The caption and photo were shared on The Miley Cyrus Foundation Instagram feed as well as Cyrus's personal Instagram Stories.

Cyrus lost her Malibu home that she shared with her ex Liam Hemsworth in 2018, as per People.

"I am one of the lucky ones," she wrote, adding, "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong."

The wildfires have caused at least 16 fatalities so far, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, reported People.

