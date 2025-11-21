"It's fantastic": Anupam Kher, MM Keeravani on 'Tanvi The Great' getting screened at IFFI 2025

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Legendary actor Anupam Kher expressed his delight and gratitude as his directorial film 'Tanvi The Great' got screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role, Tanvi The Great centres around the Indian Army and autism. The story follows a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and her grandfather (Kher) and is determined to join the armed forces, inspired by the memory of her late father.

The film also features Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen in pivotal roles.

Speaking to the media, Kher said he was overwhelmed by the continued response to the film. "It's fantastic to have this film in two sections in the same film festival. Interestingly, the film is running in its ninth week in 21 theatres across India. For me, it is important to believe in something strongly enough to try again if needed. That's always been my journey," he said.

He recalled his own struggles early in his career. "For my first film (Saaransh) with Mahesh Bhatt, I rehearsed for six months. But ten days before the shoot, I was thrown out, and Sanjeev Kumar sir was taken. I fought my way back, got the role, and the rest is history, 41 years later, 549 films. I wanted to bring the same spirit to Tanvi The Great, and I had very special people supporting the film. I've been in the industry too long to take anything lying down. I am a fighter and will always remain one," he added.

With a soul-stirring soundtrack by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani, Tanvi The Great, the project is backed by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, with global distribution managed by Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Talking about the film's music, Keeravani said, "This movie deserved this kind of music. Rhythm should play a supportive role to melody something rarely seen nowadays. I trusted the Kher's taste that he would let me give importance to melody, and the rest would follow. Every other hungama is only there to support the main melody, and that's what happened, and I'm very happy for that."

Attending IFFI for the first time, he said he was enjoying the energy and ambience of the festival. "It's my first time here, and I love the atmosphere. There is so much life everywhere. I'm enjoying it."

Shubhangi also spoke fondly about the experience of making the film. "Spending time off camera with the team was very special... Even after multiple takes, I remained completely absorbed in it. It was a beautiful moment for me personally and professionally."

The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. It received a standing ovation from the celebrities and critics at the festival.

'Tanvi The Great' also had a gala screening at the New York Indian Film Festival, which was attended by Oscar winner Robert De Niro.

The 56th International Film Festival of India is currently underway in Goa. It will run till November 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor