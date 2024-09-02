"It's not just action on screen, it's unseen bonds...," Manav Vij shares his working experience in 'Tanaav 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Manav Vij, who is back as Kabir Farooqui with Special Task Force in season 2 of the thrilling series 'Tanaav', opened up his experience working in the show.

The show weaves together stories of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge in an action-packed narrative. This time, Kabir and the Special Task Group (STG) face a new threat as Al-Damishq, a vengeful young man, arrives in Kashmir.

According to a statement shared by the Sony Liv team, Manav, talking about his experience, said, "Working on Tanaav 2 was an unforgettable experience, especially with the intense themes of conflict, revenge, and redemption. But what really stood out was the vibe of the setserious one minute, and full of laughs the next. The bonds we formed made the environment positive, even while shooting some of the most emotionally difficult scenes."

He also shared how unseen bonds that fuel the story on-screen.

"Sudhir sir would often bring food for everyone, turning our breaks into story time while trying different dishes. Honestly, it's not just the action on screen; it's the unseen bonds that fuel the story of a show. To forge that kind of bond is rare in this industry, and I believe it translates into the authenticity of the performances the audience eventually sees on the screen," Manav added.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, Tanaav is the official remake of Israel's Fauda. Created by Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz and Distributed by Yes Studios, the show is directed by the award-winning Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas. The show features Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satydadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, Sukhmani Sadana.

The official synopsis of the second season read, "Kabir and the Special Task Group (STG) return to action when Fareed Mir aka Al-Damishq, a young man seeking vengeance, emerges as a formidable threat. What happens next and what is at stake for everyone involved? 'Tanaav' Season 2 is an action-packed web series encompassing stories of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge. Directed by the award-winning Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas."

The series will premiere on Sony Liv on September 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor