"It's not Randall. The character is completely different," says Sterling K Brown about his role in new TV series

Missouri [US], June 29 : 'This is Us' creator Dan Fogelman and actor Sterling K Brown are reuniting for a new thriller series. During the premiere of the film 'Biosphere', Sterling teased his new television series, reported Variety.

According to reports, the new series will be a thriller starring Brown as the president's head of security. Brown won an Emmy for his performance as Randall on 'This Is Us' in 2017.

"It's not Randall. The character is completely different, completely different milieu." Brown said of the new series. "But you know Dan he can't help but throw some heart in there. There is always going to be heart."

According to Variety, Brown also mentioned collaborating with Jennifer Lopez in the sci-fi movie 'Atlas,' which she did shortly after marrying Ben Affleck. "JLo was cool, as all could be," Brown said. "She was fresh off her nuptials and very much in love."

He then joked, "And her husband's cool, too."

'Biosphere,' directed by Mel Eslyn, follows lifelong friends and the last two men on Earth, Billy (Mark Duplass) and Ray (Brown), as they seek to adapt to Earth's changes and preserve all of humanity. However, scientist Ray's domed building design, in which the two friends have taken refuge, quickly begins to collapse, with the shelter's veggies withering and fish dying, leaving the friends to confront their unknown destinies.

"We've kept the movie under wraps, because we realized the less people know about it, the better going in," said Duplass.

"Doing it inside of such a crazy set, like the biosphere, and inside of a plot that was quite different and was really the element that was a stretch for us. It was really fun to kind of like give Mel the reins for the first time. She's been backseat driving a lot of our productions for many years" explained Duplasss. "I started writing the script and I was like, I don't have it, I need help. So something in my perspective combined with Mel's ended up creating the little monster that it became, reported Variety.

"Mel ran a tight ship," added Brown.

"It was 100 pages and we shot it in 14 days. So we were flying, we shot it real real fast." Brown continued. "It was an incredibly collaborative experience. The spirit of the film was just love. You could tell from the crew, [and] everybody a part of it, that they cared about the story that we were telling and wanted to see it told well. I think we accomplished what we set out to do."

'Biosphere' was produced by Eslyn, Shuli Harel, Maddie Buis, Zackary Drucker, with Jay and Mark Duplass serving as executive producers.

'Biosphere' premieres July 7 in theaters and on VOD, reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor