'Its' same my handsome self': Shah Rukh Khan replies to fan asking to reveal his look from 'Pathaan'

After being absent from the limelight for a long time, Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans with a quick 'AskSRK' interaction round on Twitter.

In a Wednesday hosted 'AskSRK' session for fans, Khan proved yet again that he is not just the 'King of Romance' but also the 'Badshah of Wit' who can leave his fans amused like no other star in Bollywood.

After officially announcing his highly-anticipated project 'Pathaan' on Wednesday, Khan hosted the 'AskSRK' session. Following this, his fans from all across the globe bombarded him with questions related to his personal life, work-life, and his next release.

One of the fans asked him, "Marvellous announcement sir.. but when r u revealing ur look."

To which Khan replied, "I look the same only since 32 years now....ha ha. What look...it's the same my handsome self..."

During the impromptu question-and-answer session with fans, King Khan also hinted about his next set of announcements.

A fan of the actor shared a picture of himself along with two others outside SRK's house Mannat, holding a 'thank you for the announcement' poster.

To this, the actor replied, "If I knew you were coming home would have told you personally...thank you being there. My love to you. Keep the placard safely for the next few announcements. #Pathaan."

This has left fans wondering if Khan hinted at a Rajkumar Hirani film or Atlee Kumar's next.

For the unversed, SRK on Wednesday unveiled the first teaser and release date of the upcoming movie that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

"I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now...See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you," SRK wrote on Twitter.

( With inputs from ANI )

