Iulia talks about Asha Bhosle's inspiration & her 'Yai Re' collab with Honey Singh

Mumbai, Dec 28 Singer-actress Iulia Vantur has revealed how legendary singer Asha Bhosle was her inspiration when she was recreating the song 'Yai Re' along with Honey Singh.

The song is originally from the 1995 movie 'Rangeela', picturised on Urmila Matondkar and sung by Asha Bhosle and Aditya Narayan.

Iulia is known for foot-tapping tracks such as 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hain', 'Veere', 'Main Chala', 'Tera Tha Tera Hoon', 'Selfish', 'Party Chale On' and 'Harjai'.

She said: "Back home in Romania when I would listen to Indian songs, Asha ji's were among the first I heard and I instantly fell in love with her voice."

Iulia listed some of the popular tracks sung by Asha Bhosle that are her favourites, and shared why she loves listening to them.

"Among my favourite songs are 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' and 'Yeh Mera Dil', which I can listen to on a loop. And now that I got the opportunity to recreate 'Yai Re', which was also sung by Asha ji, I feel incredibly honoured," Iulia said.

Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Iulia, 'Yai Re' has been released on Tips Official's YouTube channel.

