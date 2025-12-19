Iulia Vantur says 'dream do come true' as she recalls her first meet with Ricky Martin

Mumbai, Dec 19 Actress and singer Iulia Vantur revealed that for her, singer and songwriter Ricky Martin serves as proof that dreams do, in fact, come true.

Iulia recently got a chance to meet Martin for the second time during his performance in her home country, Romania, and the meeting reminded her of her first encounter with the singer, something she had manifested with her whole heart.

Sharing her experience with her InstaFam, Iulia penned on her IG, "If u know me u know I love @ricky_martin...Ricky Martin is more than an artist for me, he is the proof that dreams come true when u want them with your whole heart, with sincerity and faith. I’ve visualised it, I felt it, I knew in my heart that ONE DAY I ll have the chance to meet him on the stage, through my music. I’ve written it in the sky, I’ve signed for it and it happened. ( swipe till the end to see) (sic)."

She shared how her opening Martin's Dubai show last year gave her the confidence to believe in her gut and the immense power of manifestation.

"Last year, when I sang in the opening of his show, in Dubai. That was an important moment for me personally, more than professionally. I felt the power of my manifestation. That gave me the confidence to trust my gut, that made me understand once again that we are indeed the creators of our own lives. Choose carefully what u manifest... And believe, believe in yourself, in the power of the Supreme Force", added Iulia.

Shifting her focus to her latest meet with Martin, she went on to describe the experience as one of the most beautiful in her life.

Lulia shared in her own words, "Exactly after one year i had the joy of meeting Ricky Martin again, in my own country- Romania, thanks to @emagic_romania @lauracoroianu #grateful...He burned the stage in Bucharest, he made people happy. That’s the mission of a true artist… to bring joy, to make people feel! Thank u Ricky Martin for one of the most beautiful experiences of my life... And u are (Fire emojis) And thank u @emagic_romania what a show!"

