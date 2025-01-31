"I've seen the smallest amount": Cynthia Erivo waiting to see 'Wicked: For Good'

Washington [US], January 31 : The anticipated follow-up to the blockbuster film 'Wicked' has officially received a new title ahead of its release in 2025. Actor Cynthia Erivo is eagerly waiting to see the next instalment 'Wicked: For Good', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who take on the iconic roles of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively.

"I've seen the smallest amount," she said, adding, "But not in situ. I know it's being edited now, but Jon M. Chu won't us see it yet. I'm going to force my way into the editing room. I'm not waiting that long to watch this movie," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Erivo was in town to collect the Sundance Film Festival's Visionary Award, but her appearance coincided with the announcement of the Academy Award nominations, which occurred on her flight from London. Erivo is up for Best Actress, while Wicked has ten nominations in all, including Best Film and Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cynthia Erivo, the breakout star of 'Wicked', expressed her overwhelming joy and disbelief after receiving a Best Actress nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards.

While travelling to Sundance, where she was being honoured with the Visionary Award, Erivo learned of her nomination and was overcome with emotion.

In what has been a career-defining moment, Erivo's role as Elphaba in 'Wicked' has garnered critical acclaim, alongside a Best Supporting Actress nomination for co-star Ariana Grande.

Erivo's Oscar nomination comes as part of a string of successes for 'Wicked', the musical fantasy film directed by Jon M Chu.

The film has received 10 nominations, including one for Best Picture, which was announced by producer Marc Platt.

'Wicked' has already made waves at the box office, grossing USD 709.9 million globally, making it the highest-grossing movie musical to date.

Erivo plays Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman with extraordinary magical powers, while Ariana Grande portrays Glinda, her privileged and popular counterpart.

'Wicked: For Good' will hit theatres on November 21, 2025, following the incredible success of its predecessor.

The Wicked franchise, which is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West', offers a fresh perspective on the well-known 'The Wizard of Oz' characters, exploring their lives before Dorothy's arrival in Oz.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor