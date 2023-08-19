J P Dutta,Sunny Deol to be back with Border 2 after success of Gadar 2

After a gap of 16 years, director J P Dutta has decided to bring out the sequel of his hit war film Border and actor Sunny Deol is returning for the second movie. Deol scored a historic hit with ‘Gadar 2’, which in its first week of release has crossed Rs. 300 crore at the India box office. A source told PinkVilla, “Border is among the most historic blockbusters of Indian Cinema and is easily a film that warrants a part two. The team has been discussing the probability of making a Border sequel for the last 2 to 3 years and everything has now finally fallen into place as the team is all set to make an official announcement of Border 2 in a fortnight. The team has identified a tale from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is yet not told on the big screen and are all charged up to bring it to the spectacle.”

The source added, “They are in advanced talks to partner with a top studio for Border 2 and an official announcement of the film and the collaboration is around the corner. While the story has already been identified from the history of the Indian Army, the writing process will begin soon.” Border was Dutta's dream project. He had begun working on the film's script in September 1995 and completed it by April 1996. The film was mostly shot in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Some parts were also filmed in Jodhpur. One of the film's songs, "Sandese Aate Hai", sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, became one of the most popular Hindi songs. The popularity of the song led several directors to offer Nigam for singing in their film's songs. Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics of the songs while Anu Malik composed them. The song "Mere Dushman Mere Bhai" was sung by Hariharan. The film was released worldwide on 13 June 1997 with positive reviews from critics and garnered critical acclaim for its story, execution, scale, showing off the battle, direction, screenplay, performances and soundtrack